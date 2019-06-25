  • Naked Florida man detained outside of Titusville Walmart

    By: Christopher Boyce

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A man was detained outside of a Walmart in Titusville Monday afternoon.

    It happened at the store located in the 3100 block of Cheney Highway.

    Officials also said there were reports of shots fired in the area.

    There were no injuries reported in the incident.

    It isn't clear why the man was without clothing, but officials said they'd release additional information on the incident Tuesday.

