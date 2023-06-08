OCALA, Fla. — The dog whose name was given to the Marion County law that prohibits animal abusers from owning pets has been memorialized with a statue.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“Molly” of Molly’s Law passed away earlier this year at 15 years of age. Her story of abuse at the hands of a previous owner inspired the law.

Passed in 2016 by the Marion County Board of Commissioners, Molly’s Law established a publicly accessible database of people identified as animal abusers.

READ: Crews clean up damage after tornado hits Brevard County

The Animal Abuser Registry is meant to help Marion County residents, pet sellers, and rescue organizations avoid placing animals with people who have been convicted of animal abuse crimes.

From the time she was rescued, Molly lived with Lilly Baron, who is now the President of Ocala’s SPCA.

READ: Meet ‘Krabby Patty No Pickles’ & ‘Lady Whistledown’: Guinea pigs up for adoption in Brevard County

Several local and state officials joined Baron Wednesday morning to unveil the statue commemorating her old friend.

Molly’s statue, which sits near Ocala City Hall, was created by Florida-based sculptor Nilda Comas.

READ: Search and rescue task force spotlights importance of disaster preparation

Marion County Animal Services also offers databases of known dangerous dogs in the area as well as lost and found pets.

For more information on Molly’s Law and other Marion County Animal Services databases, click here.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Namesake of Marion County’s animal abuser registry law memorialized with statue The dog whose name was given to the Marion County law that prohibits animal abusers from owning pets has been memorialized with a statue. (Marion County Government)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group