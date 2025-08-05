NASA accelerates lunar nuclear reactor development to outpace China and Russia

CAPE CANVERAL, Fla. — NASA is swiftly working to develop a nuclear reactor on the Moon, under a new directive from Acting Administrator Sean Duffy to surpass China and Russia.

The goal of the directive is to speed up the development of fission surface power systems, which are small nuclear reactors meant for deployment on the Moon and Mars. This effort aims to keep the U.S. at the forefront of space exploration and minimize dependence on solar panels or batteries during extended lunar nights.

Duffy has urged the appointment of a fission surface power executive within 30 days, and a request for proposals from the industry is anticipated in 60 days.

The reactor is required to have at least a 100-kilowatt output.

NASA has a extensive history of using nuclear materials to power spacecraft, dating back to the 1960s. This experience will inform the development of the new lunar reactor.

