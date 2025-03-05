NASA astronauts stranded on space station should return to Earth by mid-March

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are still aboard the International Space Station, eight months after what was supposed to be an eight-day mission last June.

The two were sent to test Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, but NASA sent Starliner back without them over concerns of their safety.

The astronauts are now expected to return later this month.

Williams said the extended stay has been hard on their families.

The two astronauts will now return with Crew-9 after a brief handover with Crew-10.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group