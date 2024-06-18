NASA to discuss new timeline for return of Starliner crew from space station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews with Boeing and NASA are preparing to give an update on the Starliner mission.

The two astronauts who launched on that spacecraft from our coast and are working on the International Space Station.

Over the weekend, teams said the crew will return to Earth no earlier than June 22.

Watch: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft successfully sends NASA astronauts into orbit

Officials are still finalizing departure planning and operations, and performing tests.

