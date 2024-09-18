NASA to hold 'Hidden Figures' Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony

WASHINGTON D.C. — NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will represent the agency during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The ceremony will recognize the women who contributed to the Space Race.

These include the mathematicians who helped land the first astronauts on the Moon under the Apollo Program.

House Speaker Mike Johnson will host the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony at 3 p.m. inside Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol.

The event will stream live on speaker Johnson’s YouTube channel.

Award recipients include Katherine Johnson for her service as a mathematician and Dr. Christine Darden for her service as an aeronautical engineer.

Congressional Gold Medals will also be awarded to commemorate the lives of Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson for their contributions during the Space Race.

