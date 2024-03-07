NASA introduces new astronaut class, including Florida native

NASA’s newest class of astronauts has officially graduated.

The 10 graduates were honored during a ceremony at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Tuesday.

They were selected for training in 2021, from a pool of over 12,000 applicants.

Of the new astronauts selected by NASA, one of them is a Florida native.

Luke Delaney, born in Miami and a graduate of the University of North Florida, was a test pilot for the Marine Corps before applying to become a NASA astronaut. He loves nature and spending time outdoors with his family. https://t.co/Qe0EnrmFBg pic.twitter.com/9A1234rSlb — NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2024

Astronaut Luke Delaney was born in Miami and served as a test pilot for the Marine Corps.

NASA officials said it is now accepting applications for its next group of astronaut candidates.

We're seeking the next class of @NASA_Astronauts. Candidates could fly on Artemis missions to the Moon and, eventually, Mars. Will you be one of them?



Applications to #BeAnAstronaut are open through April 2, 2024. Start yours at https://t.co/nurYiiWxmx. pic.twitter.com/WsLcSbnrM2 — NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2024

