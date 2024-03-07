Local

NASA introduces new astronaut class, including Florida native

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
NASA’s newest class of astronauts has officially graduated.

The 10 graduates were honored during a ceremony at the Johnson Space Center in Houston on Tuesday.

They were selected for training in 2021, from a pool of over 12,000 applicants.

Of the new astronauts selected by NASA, one of them is a Florida native.

Astronaut Luke Delaney was born in Miami and served as a test pilot for the Marine Corps.

NASA officials said it is now accepting applications for its next group of astronaut candidates.

