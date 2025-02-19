NASA probationary employees remain on the job

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tonight, hundreds of NASA probationary employees are still on the job.

According to ABC, the decision was made to hold off on agency-wide layoffs today.

There are currently more than 2,000 federal employees working at the Kennedy Space Center alone.

NASA is still under a directive to reduce its workforce. NASA employs about 18-thousand civil servants more than 2,000 of them work at the Kennedy Space Center.

When we reached out to NASA headquarters today, we were told, “NASA is complying with the guidance and direction provided by OPM, or the office of personnel management. The spokesperson added, it’s premature to discuss the impact to our agency, at this time.”

