NASA provides an update on Artemis III moon mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA wants to land astronauts near an unexplored region of the moon.

The agency believes the lunar South Pole may hold valuable resources, like water.

These potential landing sites are still subject to change based on science potential, launch window availability, and even lighting conditions. Still, the target location will remain in the South Pole region.

At the Kennedy Space Center, teams continue to work toward a 2025 Artemis III Mission.

NASA’s first crewed mission around the moon in more than five decades.

The agency’s SLS rocket will launch NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Kristina Koch along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen on a roughly 10-day mission aboard an Orion spacecraft.

NASA just released this updated map with nine potential landing regions near the lunar South Pole for the Artemis II Mission.

“They’ve never sent any astronauts before to the South Pole,” said Dr. Ken Kremer of Space Up Close. “So this (is) brand new going to bring us just tremendous science on the state of the moon today and the history of the solar system, as well as being able to live off the land because we don’t have to bring all those supplies from the Earth, which is very expensive.”

