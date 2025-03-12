Local

NASA scrubs Crew-10 launch due to hydraulic issues

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
CORRECTION SpaceX Stuck Astronauts CORRECTS NAME - Crew 10, from left, cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, astronaut Nichole Ayers, astronaut Anne McClain and JAXA astronaut Takuya Onishi leave the Operations and Checkout building before heading to Launch Pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., for a mission to the International Space Station, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The launch, which was expected to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station, has been scrubbed from takeoff today.

Officials have reported that the cause for the scrubbing was an issue involving the hydraulic systems on the ground.

The mission was planned to bring back the Crew-9 astronauts of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been at the ISS since June of 2024.

A new window is available for the launch at 7:26 pm EST tomorrow.

