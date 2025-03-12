NASA scrubs Crew-10 launch due to hydraulic issues

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The launch, which was expected to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station, has been scrubbed from takeoff today.

Officials have reported that the cause for the scrubbing was an issue involving the hydraulic systems on the ground.

The mission was planned to bring back the Crew-9 astronauts of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been at the ISS since June of 2024.

A new window is available for the launch at 7:26 pm EST tomorrow.

Standing down from tonight's launch opportunity of @NASA's Crew-10 mission to the @Space_Station — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 12, 2025

#Crew10 status: NASA and SpaceX are standing down on the March 12 launch attempt.



Watch the mission blog for updates, including a revised launch date and time. https://t.co/PjgAZaWWAo — NASA (@NASA) March 12, 2025

