NASA’s TRACERS mission to unlock mysteries of Earth’s magnetic shield

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new NASA mission is set to launch that will study the effects of Earth’s magnetic field on us.

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch the TRACERS mission from California later this month to study Earth’s magnetosphere.

The mission will involve a Falcon 9 rocket carrying two satellites into Earth’s polar orbit.

These satellites will focus on measuring the effects of magnetic explosions that send solar wind particles into Earth’s atmosphere, which can impact both life on Earth and astronaut safety.

Project leaders have emphasized the importance of understanding how these magnetic explosions affect people on Earth.

The data collected could help make life on Earth safer and improve conditions for astronauts working in space.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the mission and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group