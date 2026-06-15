CENTRAL FLORIDA — A tropical system in the Gulf is now looking very possible over the next couple of days.

A trough of low pressure over northeastern Mexico remains disorganized and is producing scattered showers and storms.

This complex is still expected to move northeastward along the Texas coast and could push back over the northwestern Gulf.

National Hurricane Center raises alert for possible Gulf tropical storm The National Hurricane Center now has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days on the system

Some computer models continue to indicate that this system has the potential to develop in the late Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe, and the likelihood of this occurring is increasing.

The National Hurricane Center now has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days.

National Hurricane Center raises alert for possible Gulf tropical storm The National Hurricane Center now has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days on the system

This could develop into a short-lived tropical storm on Wednesday or Thursday.

The hurricane center is noting Tropical Storm Watches and/or Warnings may be needed for parts of the northeastern Gulf on Tuesday.

Should it organize, it would likely hug the Texas and Louisiana coastline before moving inland late week.

National Hurricane Center raises alert for possible Gulf tropical storm The National Hurricane Center now has a 50% chance of development over the next 7 days on the system

Regardless of development, flooding rains are becoming very likely for portions of the Texas coast and Louisiana.

This system will stay well west of Florida.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

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