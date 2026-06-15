Tobacco Free Florida launches ‘How to Quit’ initiative to help smokers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tobacco Free Florida is launching a new initiative aimed at helping Floridians quit smoking and using nicotine products.

The “How to Quit” initiative is launching during the 18th annual Tobacco Free Florida Week, which begins Monday, June 15.

The Florida Department of Health said the effort includes new advertisements, social media posts and free materials for health care providers.

“Every attempt to quit smoking is a step toward better health, more savings, and a tobacco free life, but too many Floridians who want to quit aren’t sure where to start,” State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo said in a news release. “That’s exactly why we created ‘How to Quit.’”

The initiative focuses on four steps meant to improve a smoker’s chances of quitting: setting a quit date, talking to a doctor, using quit aids and counseling, and clearing cigarettes, lighters and ashtrays from personal spaces.

The program is also designed to raise awareness of free cessation services available to Floridians regardless of insurance, including a Quitline, text program, expert-led group sessions and web-based quit plans.

According to Tobacco Free Florida, about half of current smokers in Florida tried to quit at least once in the past year.

Nationally, fewer than 1 in 10 people who try to quit in a given year succeed, according to the release.

The “How to Quit” campaign will continue throughout the year.

Since Tobacco Free Florida launched in 2007, the state’s adult cigarette smoking rate has been cut nearly in half, and more than 350,000 Floridians have quit tobacco using the program’s free tools and services, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Floridians ready to seek help can call 1-877-U-CAN-NOW or visit Tobacco Free Florida’s website.

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