Osceola County man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — An Osceola County man was arrested after deputies said he possessed child sexual abuse material.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an incident involving a person possessing child sexual abuse material.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office Internet Crimes Against Children unit began investigating.

On Monday, June 15, detectives served a search warrant at a home on Carrara Court in St. Cloud.

Deputies identified the suspect as Dixon Jesus Matos Dominguez, 28, of St. Cloud.

The sheriff’s office said evidence gathered during the investigation led to charges of possession of child sexual abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Matos Dominguez was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail with no bond, deputies said.

Anyone with information related to the case or similar incidents is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

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