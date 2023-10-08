National Pierogi Day: Where to find pierogies in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Pierogi Day is Sunday, and this dish is ready for a tasty celebration.

Pierogies, small dough dumplings filled with potato or cheese, are usually served with onion or sour cream.

They are a Polish national dish served across Eastern Europe and Asia.

Here are three local spots to enjoy pierogies:

Anna’s Polish Restaurant

This European restaurant is located in Winter Park and will satisfy a craving for pierogi.

The menu includes dishes like potato pancakes, stuffed cabbage and Polish pierogi.

Lacomka Bakery & Russian Store

Experience Polish delights and pierogies at this location on Aloma Avenue.

Europol Polish Deli

While you can find pierogies at this deli, you can also sample other foods of the Polish culture, with a variety of homemade products and drinks.

