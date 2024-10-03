National and state leaders tour NeoCity Academy in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Education recognized NeoCity Academy in Osceola County as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School. More than 500 advanced STEM students attend.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Congressman Darren Soto toured the halls of the academy.

The highly ranked public magnet high school offers engineering, artificial intelligence, and design as some of the programs students can study from ninth through twelfth grade.

“We saw everything from biology to engineering to robots to AI; the future in both education and the economy is happening right here in NeoCity,” Soto said.

This school is a resource leaders want students to explore as careers in science, technology, engineering, and math become more in demand.

“This is what’s right with public education in this country,” Cardona said. “When you have industry partners recognizing that the students here are their future professionals.”

Education leaders saw firsthand what makes the academy unique.

A maker lab, typically only found on college campuses, is available for students to use for any project. It houses wood-making tools, art supplies, and 3D and laser printers.

We saw the bio-design skills lab as students were working hands-on through a biology project.

As well as the robot lab, where students learn firsthand skills for building machines.

“I have complete confidence in the future of these students, the school, and the economic stability of this community because of NeoCity,” Cardona said.

The school is hands-on and helps students achieve success, such as through internships. For example, congress funds internships for these students to work at the SkyWater semiconductor plant across the street from the school.

