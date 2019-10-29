NCAA to allow college athletes to cash in on their fame

ATLANTA - The NCAA Board of Governors has taken the first step toward allowing athletes to cash in on their fame.
The board voted unanimously Tuesday during a meeting at Emory University in Atlanta to clear the way for the amateur athletes to "benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."
Related Headlines
"We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes," said Michael V. Drake, chair of the NCAA Board of Governors and president of Ohio State University.
TRENDING NOW:
- Grandfather charged in cruise ship death of toddler granddaughter
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- Turnberry homeowners sue HOA board, management firm
- 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek makes 'unforgettable' call to autistic man, his mother
It is an important early step in a process that could take months or even years to work its way through the NCAA's various layers.
NCAA rules have long barred players from hiring agents and the association has steadfastly refused to allow players to be paid by their schools, with some exceptions.
Read: DeSantis endorses effort that would allow Florida college athletes to earn money
A California law set to take effect in 2023 would prevent athletes from losing their scholarships or being kicked off their teams for signing endorsement deals. Other states, including Florida, could put laws in place earlier than that.
The NCAA said it represents some 450,000 athletes nationwide.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News, beginning at 4 p.m., for in-depth coverage on this developing story.
NCAA Board of Governors starts process to enhance name, image and likeness opportunities: https://t.co/tQaLUBgton pic.twitter.com/QaSYMAUfKn— NCAA (@NCAA) October 29, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}