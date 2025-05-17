Near record-breaking heat could be in store for Central Florida this weekend

, Fla. — This weekend presents chances for record-breaking high temperatures.

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 97 degrees, but the added humidity on Sunday will make it feel significantly hotter.

Early next week, temperatures will rise further, with heat indices around 100-102 in central Florida.

A cold front will approach late in the week, bringing scattered rain on Thursday and, more importantly, cooler temperatures afterward.

