Nearly 30 former astronauts sign letter of support for new NASA lead

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A group of former NASA astronauts has signed a letter of support for Jared Isaacman, saying, “We believe that Jared Isaacman is uniquely qualified to lead NASA at this critical juncture. As an entrepreneur, pilot, and having commanded two groundbreaking space missions, he brings credibility and capability to make a difference now.”

The billionaire philanthropist and private astronaut is President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the NASA program.

Nearly 30 former astronauts are urging the Senate Commerce Committee to hold Isaacman’s confirmation as soon as practical.

The letter explains, “It is critical that NASA maintains its position as the preeminent space development organization. Our nation is at a turning point where we face international competition from China, we have the opportunity to promote international cooperation with our partner nations, and we are witnessing radical change in the commercial sector. The stakes in selecting the next NASA Administrator could not be higher.”

