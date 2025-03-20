Neighborhood retail plaza to break ground this summer in Osceola’s tight retail market

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A “shovel-ready” neighborhood shopping and dining project is headed to Osceola County, aiming to address the area’s low retail vacancy rate.

The Lake Crossing Plaza development by United Shares Real Estate will bring 46,000 leasable square feet at the intersection of Florida’s Turnpike and U.S. Highway 192 in Kissimmee.

The land is owned by Lake Crossing Plaza LLC, an entity tied to Orlando-based United Shares Real Estate, which bought the 3.9-acre property in 2021 for $900,000.

