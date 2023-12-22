Neighbors heard explosion before 2 killed in Apopka house fire

APOPKA, Fla. — Firefighters in Orange County said two people are dead after a fire at a home in Apopka.

Neighbors said they heard an explosion at the home on Ridge Terrace before the fire broke out Thursday around 7:53 p.m.

Videos show neighbors rushing to the home with a garden hose to try and put the flames out.

Crews were still on scene Friday morning and the state fire marshal is investigating how this fire started.

Firefighters said the two people inside of the home were both elderly.

Cellphone video shows just how intense the fire was before firefighters could arrive.

When Orange County Fire Rescue arrived, they were able to quickly put out the fire, but unfortunately, the two people inside the home did not survive.

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation and the names of the victims have not been released.

