Neighbors unable to find middle ground over Geneva easement disputes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A resident on Sutton Trail installed yellow barriers in the middle of the road earlier this month, leaving neighbors feeling helpless.

The dispute began about two years ago, right after Hurricane Ian flooded the road, and a neighbor came out to grade and fix the road.

Emma Alderman, the resident who installed the barriers, claims that the road had been changed and some dirt had been stolen.

Then, all of a sudden, earlier this month, Alderman had the yellow barriers installed.

Seminole County said the road is on private property and they have no jurisdiction over the matter.

The neighbors who live along the trail are worried that it’s not only a hazard but could prevent emergency vehicles from making it to their houses.

Seminole County Fire was even called out to make sure they could fit down the road.

The property resident posted on Facebook that they would remove the barriers, but neighbors don’t believe it will happen.

Neighbors said since the county can not interfere, they believe the dispute will end up in civil court to have the barriers removed.

