New analysis ranks Orlando 15th for fitness and wellness

ORLANDO, Fla. — How easy is it to maintain a healthy lifestyle in your city?

A new analysis from weight-loss company Reverse Health ranks Orlando 15th among 27 large Florida cities for conditions that could help residents stay active and healthy.

The study examined Florida cities with populations of at least 100,000 and scored them based on access to fitness facilities, public park space, fast-food restaurants, walkability, adult obesity and inactivity rates, and air quality.

Orlando received a Fitness Index score of 49.6 out of 100. The city had 15.6 fitness establishments per 100,000 residents, 3.57 acres of park space per 1,000 residents and an adult inactivity rate of 24.8%, according to the analysis.

Boca Raton topped the Florida ranking with a score of 65.1. Tallahassee, West Palm Beach, Gainesville and St. Petersburg completed the top five.

Several cities in and around Central Florida landed toward the bottom of the list. Deltona ranked 19th, Palm Coast ranked 26th and Lakeland finished last.

Lakeland had 6.2 fitness establishments per 100,000 residents, the lowest rate among the cities studied. Fast-food restaurants also represented nearly 53% of the food businesses measured there, the highest share in the ranking.

The company weighted access to fitness facilities most heavily, accounting for 30% of each city’s score. Park space represented 20%, while fast-food availability and walkability each accounted for 15%.

The analysis used information from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Environmental Protection Agency, CDC PLACES and OpenStreetMap.

Some fitness, restaurant and air-quality figures were only available at the county level, meaning cities within the same county received identical results for those categories.

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