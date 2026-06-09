New attraction at Crayola Experience Orlando lets guests create animated characters

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crayola Experience Orlando has added a new attraction that lets guests turn their handmade creations into animated characters.

The new Model Magic Movie Studios attraction is now open at Crayola Experience inside The Florida Mall.

Guests can design, shape and mold a custom creature using Model Magic, then scan the creation inside a personal “transport booth.”

Crayola said the scanned creation then appears on screen in a mini episode of the animated series “Crayola Crew.”

Guests can choose a story featuring their character alongside Bria, Rafa and other Crayola Crew characters.

After the experience, guests can download the mini episode and take home their Model Magic creation.

Crayola Experience Orlando said the new attraction is part of a summer season of activities meant to encourage creativity and hands-on play.

The attraction features more than 25 creative activities across 70,000 square feet inside The Florida Mall.

Crayola Experience will also host Crayola After Dark, a 21-and-older event, on June 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The adult event will include a guided craft workshop, access to more than 20 attractions, character meet-and-greets, a live DJ playing ’90s hits, raffle prizes and more.

Tickets for Crayola After Dark are $34.99 plus tax per person.

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