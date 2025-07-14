BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There’s now a new way to experience space history at the Kennedy Space Center.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has unveiled “The Gantry at LC-39,” a new immersive attraction.

Located within the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, The Gantry at LC-39 combines interactive exhibits with stunning views, highlighting the intersection of human achievement and natural beauty.

Photos: New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center

0 of 29 New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center (Anthony DeMalia / The Capsule) New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center New attraction offers immersive, historic experience at Kennedy Space Center

“The Gantry at LC-39 marks a bold step forward in our mission to spark curiosity and foster learning among the next generation of explorers,” said Therrin Protze, Chief Operating Officer at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

The attraction features several key experiences designed to engage visitors with the history and future of space exploration.

The Earth Information Center (EIC) offers a dynamic data hub with an immersive theater show, hyperwall display, and interactive exhibit gallery, providing insights into planetary changes affecting life on Earth.

Visitors can also enjoy the Rocket Build Interactive, where they can design and virtually launch rockets, experiencing the thrill of space flight from a launch site with views of Kennedy Space Center’s working space ports.

A launch viewing area allows guests to watch real rocket launches, enhanced by a large LED screen looping media content.

Interactive exhibits provide educational activities, including gamified experiences exploring various launch complexes using binoculars and informational graphics.

The Test Fire Simulation offers a visceral thrill, allowing guests to stand under a full-scale rocket engine during a simulated static fire test, complete with sound, light, and cooling mist.

The shaded courtyard features climbable animal sculptures and interpretive graphics, telling the story of Kennedy Space Center’s location.

An artifact from a retired Mobile Launch Platform connects guests to the historic launch pads nearby.

An outdoor dining area provides a space for guests to relax and enjoy self-service dining adjacent to the Crawlerway, featuring a Crawler-Transporter tread artifact.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group