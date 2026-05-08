New bagel shop to make Central Florida debut in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — H&H Bagels, a New York City bagel brand, will open its first Central Florida location in Altamonte Springs on May 14.

The new franchise, located at 931 N State Rd 434, will bring New York City bagels to the area.

The brand, founded in 1972 on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, operates seven locations across New York City.

This Altamonte Springs opening follows recent franchise expansions in several Florida cities, including Boca Raton, Jacksonville, Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach.

To celebrate the opening, the first 200 customers will receive a mystery H&H tote bag containing a gift card with values ranging from $5 to $100.

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