New break in Daytona Beach serial killer case? Deputies to provide update Thursday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two months after a South Florida man was arrested in connection to a suspected Daytona Beach serial killer case, deputies are set to provide another update on the case Thursday morning.
In September, Daytona Beach police said DNA from a case in West Palm Beach linked Robert Hayes, 37, to three out of four killings previously thought to be victims of the same serial killer between 2005 and 2007.
Related Headlines
That same month, Palm Beach County deputies arrested Hayes on first-degree murder charges for the March 2016 death of Rachel Bey, 32. Investigators said DNA in that case helped link him to the deaths in Daytona Beach.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dramatic police footage shows rescue of kidnapped 8-year-old Texas girl
- Fisherman makes grisly discovery in Georgia lake: Van with missing man inside
- 145 coffins found on school grounds in Tampa
- Orlando Dreamers: Magic co-founder dreams of bringing professional baseball to town
At the time of the latest arrest, investigators said they were not able to link him to the fourth killing in Daytona Beach. The four women's bodies were found a mile or two apart from one other in Daytona Beach and Holly Hill.
Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri said Hayes has been named a suspect in the deaths of Julie Green, Laquetta Gunther and Iwana Patton. Capri said no DNA was able to be pulled from the fourth victim, Stacy Gage, who was shot and killed in 2008, so as of September, he said the investigation into whether Hayes could be linked to that case was ongoing.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}