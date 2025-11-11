New building space filed for at Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando may be planning its next big move at Epic Universe.

The company has filed a permit for a 150,000 square foot building, sparking speculation about a new indoor attraction.

Officials say the park has plenty of room to grow, especially in the Dark Universe and Wizarding World areas.

Epic Universe has already boosted revenue and attendance, and this expansion could take it even further.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said in August that he believes Epic Universe’s opening this year helped push record-breaking tourism numbers.

