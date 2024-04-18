New Chief of Police appointed in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. — Officials in Ocoee have chosen a familiar face to head up their police department.

They announced the appointment of Vincent Ogburn, Sr. to serve as their next Chief.

Ogburn has served as Deputy Chief of Operations for the Ocoee Police Department since 2020, and has held the role of Interim Chief since former Chief Saima Plasencia was fired back in December.

Ogburn started his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Florida Highway Patrol as a state trooper serving Orange and Osceola Counties.

In 1996, the Orlando Police Department hired him as a patrol officer, but he eventually rose through the ranks to serve as a Deputy Chief.

Chief Ogburn is also a veteran of the United States Navy.

