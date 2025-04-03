New Chipotle restaurant brings 30 job openings to growing St. Cloud community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) opened the doors of its second St. Cloud restaurant on March 31.

Chipotle is currently hiring at the new St. Cloud location, with approximately 30 job openings available. The restaurant operates daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Located at 890 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. in St. Cloud, the eatery is in a new multi-tenant commercial building. The property was purchased by Apopka-based Hanlex Development LLC in 2017 for $425,000.

