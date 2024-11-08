New Daytona hotel brings ocean views, culinary innovation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Daytona Beach welcomed a new hotel recently with the opening of the Renaissance Daytona Beach Oceanfront Hotel.

The 190-room hotel, located at 640 North Atlantic Ave., joins a growing list of upscale hotels in Volusia County.

The hotel features 190 guestrooms and suites, all of which are angled to provide ocean views and have floor-to-ceiling doors. Each room’s design incorporates elements of ocean life and racing heritage.

