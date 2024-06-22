New details emerge in Disney employee lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For Maria de la Cruz and George Fong, a drive down Lake Nona Boulevard was more than just a drive. They were looking for signs that their employer The Walt Disney Co. was building its promised Lake Nona campus, but there was nothing in sight.

That’s how their attorney Jason Lohr of Lohr Ripamonti & Segarich LLP in San Francisco described de la Cruz and Fong’s early concerns that moving from California to Florida may have been ill-advised.

De la Cruz and Fong filed a class-action lawsuit against Disney (NYSE: DIS) in Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 18, claiming Disney fraudulently induced them to move across the country.

