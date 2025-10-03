New details revealed for Disney property resort’s $300M renovation, expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is about a year into its multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion project and new details have emerged — including an updated price tag.

The project was initially announced as a $275 million investment, but executives with the property confirmed it has ticked up to more than $300 million.

Orlando Business Journal went on an exclusive tour of the hotel complex — which includes the Swan, Dolphin and Swan Reserve — and encountered renovated rooms, a new restaurant and the construction site for a planned 120,000 square-foot event space.

