New dock will allow faster responses from Belle Isle boat patrols

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — Belle Isle police say they can reach boaters in trouble faster thanks to a newly installed dock.

The police department previously parked its patrol boat on different private properties whose owners approved, which they say slowed down their response times.

The new dock will allow them to get on the water much faster.

Belle Isle first started using full-time marine patrol officers in 2017.

