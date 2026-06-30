New FDLE crime lab aims to speed up evidence testing, cut wait times for victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Inside a new forensic laboratory in Central Florida are thousands of pieces of evidence that could help solve crimes and bring offenders to justice.

Scientists at the facility will analyze evidence for law enforcement agencies across the state, helping investigate everything from DUI cases to homicides. But for crime victims, the work is about more than science—it’s about getting answers sooner.

Years ago, Florida faced a massive backlog of sexual assault kits. More than a decade ago, thousands of rape kits sat untested, forcing many survivors to wait years for results. State leaders say they don’t want that to happen again.

“No survivor should have to wait that long,” said the FDLE commissioner mark glass.

Just before the lab officially opened, I toured the facility with the commissioner, who said expanding Florida’s forensic capacity has been one of his top priorities since taking office.

The Central Florida lab will handle roughly 4,000 of the approximately 60,000 cases processed statewide each year. The facility specializes in toxicology, with analysts examining evidence used in investigations ranging from impaired driving cases to murders.

Florida law requires sexual assault kits to be tested within 120 days, but the commissioner says the agency is already working to beat that deadline.

“My goal is to reduce the survivors’ trauma,” he said. “One hundred twenty days still seems long when you’re a survivor. We’re averaging about 84 days now, and we’re continuing to improve.”

State leaders acknowledge reducing turnaround times won’t happen overnight, but they believe the new lab is an important step.

Another key part of the project is a partnership with the University of Central Florida. Students will be able to train alongside forensic professionals using the same equipment they’ll use on the job.

According to the commissioner, that hands-on experience could dramatically shorten the time it takes to prepare new forensic scientists.

“By having the lab here and working with UCF and their student body... it shortens our time on the bench when they become employees,” he said. “I believe it’s going to increase the throughput of getting these evidentiary kits processed.”

The partnership is also designed to address staffing shortages. Students can begin training while still in school and could be ready to work in as little as six months. Without the program, it can take about 18 months before a new graduate is fully prepared to work in a forensic laboratory.

As Florida continues working to reduce evidence backlogs, officials hope the new lab and its partnership with UCF will mean faster testing, quicker investigations, and shorter waits for victims seeking justice.

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