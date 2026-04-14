New fire station aims to improve response times in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Work is underway at a new fire station for Casselberry.

County officials broke ground on Monday for the future home of Fire Station 25.

It will be next to the Casselberry Police Department on Wilshire Boulevard.

Fire department officials said the new station will help them respond to calls faster.

“In Seminole County, the closest unit response, regardless of jurisdiction, regardless of what call it is, that’s the key point that makes it successful,” said Seminole County Fire Chief Matt Kinley.

The new station is expected to open next April.

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