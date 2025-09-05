New Florida immigration facility dubbed ‘Deportation Depot’ now open

SANDERSON, Fla. — Florida’s new immigrant detention facility, dubbed “Deportation Depot,“ is now receiving detainees, according to our Jacksonville sister station WJAX.

The facility is at the closed state prison Baker Correctional Institution, located west of Jacksonville.

Currently, the site is housing 117 detainees, but Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office says it has the capacity to hold 1,500 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

