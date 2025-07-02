New Florida law tightens ballot initiative rules, imposes residency requirements and hefty fines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — New restrictions have been introduced on Florida’s ballot initiative process, which could make it more difficult to collect sufficient signatures for proposed ballot measures.

The new law mandates that individuals collecting signatures for ballot initiatives must be residents of Florida.

Furthermore, sponsors of these initiatives could be penalized with fines up to $50,000 for each petition collector who violates the law. This applies also to non-U.S. citizens and convicted felons who lack voting rights.

Supporters of the legislation contend that these measures are essential for preventing fraud and maintaining the integrity of the voting process.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker is expected to issue an order regarding the new restrictions in the coming weeks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group