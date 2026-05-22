New Florida laws aim to strengthen K-12 athletic programs and coach pay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed Senate Bill 538 and Senate Bill 178 into law, expanding support for K-12 athletic programs, coaches, and student-athletes across Florida.

The legislation aims to strengthen school sports programs by improving coach compensation options and creating more consistent eligibility rules for student participation in extracurricular activities across the state.

Senate Bill 538 allows school districts to use funds raised by booster clubs to help pay athletic coaches in addition to district stipends.

It also allows coaches and extracurricular activity sponsors to be classified as administrative personnel, enabling them to negotiate salaries up to the highest-paid school administrator in a district.

The bill also standardizes eligibility for student participation in athletics and other extracurricular activities across public, charter, private, home education, and Florida Virtual School programs.

Students are also allowed to compete in sports at another school in their district if their school does not offer that sport.

Senate Bill 178 allows K-12 head coaches to use up to $15,000 in personal funds annually to support student-athlete welfare, with required reporting to the Florida High School Athletic Association.

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