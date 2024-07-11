New Four Seasons luxury project begins construction in Disney’s Golden Oak community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new Four Seasons Private Residences luxury project has begun construction within the Golden Oak community at Walt Disney World Resort.

The project is to include 40 homes, according to a July 9 announcement, 31 of which will be within a mid-rise tower. The other nine units will be attached boutique homes.

Construction is expected to be completed by early 2026. The project will rise from a five-acre site adjacent Four Seasons Resort Orlando.

