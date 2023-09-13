New freestanding 24-hour ER now open in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. — A new standalone emergency room in Eustis started seeing patients on Wednesday.

HCA Florida Mount Dora Emergency is located at 16831 US Highway 441 in Eustis.

Hospital officials said the almost 11,000-square-foot facility will be staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.

Patients are able to get care at the ER for a range of conditions from general to specific including infections, chest pain and broken bones.

“As the Lake County community expands, the need for 24/7 emergency care close to where people live and work is paramount,” said Trey Abshier, CEO of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital. “We are excited to establish a new health care location for all in need of emergency medical care.”

Officials said the facility has 11 private treatment rooms; CT capabilities; digital ultrasound; digital diagnostic and portable X-rays; on-site laboratory; and telemedicine technology with a specific focus on stroke care and behavioral health.

