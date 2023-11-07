Local

New freestanding ER now open near Orlando International Airport

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

HCA Florida Airport North Emergency HCA Florida Airport North Emergency opened on the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando on Tuesday. (Anthony Rodriguez Monge/HCA Florida Airport North Emergency)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new freestanding ER is now open near the Orlando International Airport.

HCA Florida Airport North Emergency opened on the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando on Tuesday.

The $12.7 million facility will provide emergency care for adults and children 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

The 10,860-square-foot facility is located north of the Orlando International Airport and is expected to serve over 200,000 residents and over 19 million visitors.

The facility has 11 emergency exam rooms, CT scan, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and laboratory services.

