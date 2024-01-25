New Glenn Rocket Closer to Launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket is being built, integrated, and launched within a 9-mile radius of its Space Coast rocket factory.

The manufacturing facility for the orbital launch vehicle is located at the Kennedy Space Center’s Exploration Park.

Earlier this week, Blue Origin shared an image of the rocket’s first and second stages being mated for the first time.

The company said the milestone will allow it to exercise its tooling and stage interfaces in preparation for its first launch later this year.

