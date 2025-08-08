Local

New home construction slows in Daytona Beach

By WFTV.com News Staff
Economy Housing (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — New home construction in Daytona Beach has slowed down, with a 23% decrease in construction permits from January to June compared to the same period last year.

Despite the slowdown in new home construction, the real estate market in Daytona Beach remains active.

According to Redfin’s most recent report, the average cost of a home in the area has increased by 6%.

