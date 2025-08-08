New home construction slows in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — New home construction in Daytona Beach has slowed down, with a 23% decrease in construction permits from January to June compared to the same period last year.

Despite the slowdown in new home construction, the real estate market in Daytona Beach remains active.

According to Redfin’s most recent report, the average cost of a home in the area has increased by 6%.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group