New law ushers in “safe exchange” zones at local sheriffs’ offices

ORLANDO, Fla. — As new laws go into effect in Florida, one is aimed at protecting children and adults during child custody exchanges.

The “Safe Exchange of Minor Children” law requires parents who share custody of their children to establish a court-approved parenting plan that outlines how they’ll share the daily responsibilities of raising the child.

It is meant to ensure the transfer of the child at a “neutral safe exchange location or supervised visitation program.”

The law also requires sheriff’s offices to set up specific locations where parents or guardians can meet with their kids safely.

Central Florida is already seeing evidence of the new requirements.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has posted signage to let people know where they can meet.

Safe exchange sign in Orange County (WFTV staff)

Its safe exchange location is in the front parking lot.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has also created several of these safe zones.

They are located at the department’s main office in Sanford, as well as at regional offices in Oviedo, Altamonte Springs and Lake Mary.

Each of those areas are recorded 24 hours a day.

