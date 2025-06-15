New LGBTQ+ venue to open downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Michael Vacirca and Emmanuel Quiñones are set to co-open The Anthem, a new LGBTQ+ nightclub, in downtown Orlando.

The 2,600-square-foot venue aims to fill a gap in Orlando’s LGBTQ+ entertainment scene.

As reported in the OBJ article, Michael Vacirca, who is co-opening the business with his husband Emmanuel Quiñones, stated, "We’re incredibly close to making Anthem a reality. We’ve already secured approval from the Orlando Municipal Planning Board’s Technical Review Committee, a major milestone, and now we’re headed to the Orlando City Council on June 17 for council approval of our business.”

The venue will be located at 100 N. Orange Ave., as shown on the map below.

The owners envision this new nightclub as a “love letter to our Orlando community.”

