New Michelin-recommended restaurants in Orlando showcase diverse flavors

Six Orlando restaurants were added March 12 to the Florida edition of the Michelin Guide, covering Miami, Orlando and Tampa, bringing the local total to 58 eateries since the guide’s June 2022 launch.

The latest include Bánh Mì Boy, Kai Kai, Smokemade Meats + Eats, Gyukatsu Rose, Walala Hand-Pulled Noodle House and Bar Kada, now featured as “recommended” in the Michelin Guide, the prestigious, internationally recognized restaurant rating system published by the French tire company Michelin since 1900.

The April 17 Florida Michelin Guide Ceremony could see any of these honored with Bib Gourmand or Star awards, according to a March 12 news release.

