New name unveiled for Exploria Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Soccer Club and the Orlando Pride announced Thursday a long-term agreement with Inter & Co to rename Exploria Stadium to Inter & Co Stadium.

In September, Inter & Co became the official financial institution of Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride.

Inter & Co becomes the first international partner for the two clubs.

Read: Buc-ee’s new location: Where are the newest stores in the chain set to open?

“It’s only fitting that as we enter our 10th season in MLS here in Orlando and ninth in the NWSL, that we would partner for the next decade with a global company, not only committed to our community, but with a shared vision for the future,” team chairman Mark Wilf said. “We are truly excited about what we will build together, enhancing the fan experience in the venue and further connecting our soccer cultures in meaningful ways.”

With the new naming rights comes new experiences and upgrades at the stadium.

Read: Deputies: Armed felon arrested after low-speed pursuit through Volusia County

Some of those include five million new LED pixels, a new state-of-the-art video board, new fascia LED throughout the bowl, a 16 foot by 9 foot LED wall in the West Club as well as more than 200 new television monitors throughout the suites, premium spaces, concession stands and lower-level concourse.

The venue will officially re-open to the public on Jan. 27, when Orlando City SC will host a preseason friendly series against Brazil’s Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

Read: Man found shot to death in car in DeLand; detectives focus investigation on nearby therapy office

The 2024 MLS home opener is slated for Feb. 24, when Orlando City SC hosts CF Montreal. The Pride’s season is set to kick off in March.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group