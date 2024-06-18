New program aims to improve legal support for servicemembers, veterans and their families

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office just launched a new program to give legal support to servicemembers, veterans and their families.

Officials meet in Orlando on Tuesday to discuss the program and how it will work to give veterans legal support and civil rights protections.

U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg hosted this inaugural event.

The Service Members Working Group brings together over 15 local, state, and federal partners.

“We all have a different part when it comes to helping service members navigate their financial situation,” Handberg said.

Currently, service members can access various agencies like the U.S. Department of Labor, Justice, and Veterans Services for assistance.

The working group doesn’t stop at legal matters. They also plan to educate businesses on the specific benefits military members are entitled to.

