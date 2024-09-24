New Smyrna Beach commissioners review parking study with action plans for improvement

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach city commissioners heard the results of a highly anticipated parking study on Tuesday night.

For months, an engineering firm has been producing plans to help relieve parking problems in the area.

Twenty-two action items are now on the table, ranging from paid parking and better signage to changing the schedule of the North Causeway Drawbridge and creating a shuttle system at a remote lot.

Assistant City Manager Ron Neibert said the findings are the first step in city leaders being able to implement real change.

“I think within the next 30 to 60 days, the commission will have a workshop.

They will decide to implement some of the more short-term recommendations, and they will make a schedule and decide whether they want to implement some of the long-term recommendations,” said Neibert.

Residents and employees at local businesses hope the city moves swiftly, saying they need some relief.

“It’s like ‘oh God, I can’t find anywhere,’ and people just turn around and leave, and it’s affecting our business,” said Sadie Mcginnis.

The city won’t make any official decisions on Tuesday.

